CMA CGM announced the revamping of their India Middle East Gulf to and from South Africa, East Africa and Indian Ocean services.

MIDAS 1

Coega will be added to the MIDAS 1 rotation offering an optimised pathway for shipments through competitve transit times to Jebel Ali and India. The service will be tailored to enhance efficiency and meet the demand of the citrus season export.

“MIDAS 1 will now be operated in 70 days with 10 vessels up to 5,700 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM KRIBI, ETA Coega on May 5th, 2024,” reads the release.

The new rotation is: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Pointe Noire - Tema - Apapa - Capetown - Coega - Jebel Al

MIDAS 2

Durban will be the unique port of call in South Africa for MIDAS 2 and Pointe des Galets will be transferred to CMA’s new KARIBU service. Port Elizabeth will be offered on a weekly basis via Durban through dedicated feeder solution with faster transit times.

“MIDAS 2 will still be operated in 49 days with 7 vessels up to 2,800 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM VALPARAISO, ETA Jebel Ali on April 22nd, 2024 and ETA Durban on May 14th, 2024,” reads the release.

The rotation is: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Durban - Jebel Ali

KARIBU

HAX service will be replaced by KARIBU, a weekly service fully operated by CMA CGM.

“Using our best class product, you will experience competitive transit times and easily connect Indian Ocean using our Pointe des Galets hub. KARIBU will be operated in 42 days with 6 vessels up to 1,700 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM KAILAS, ETA Jebel Ali on May 12nd, 2024,” it reads.

The rotation is: Jebel Ali - Mombasa - Longoni - Pointe des Galets - Mombasa - Mogadishu - Jebel Ali

NOURA

NOURA service will provide faster transit times to its dedicated Mozambique, Somalia and Seychelles markets.

“NOURA will be operated in 35 days with 5 vessels up to 1,700 TEU Nominal, starting with m/v CMA CGM GULF EXPRESS, ETA Jebel Ali on May 14th, 2024,” it reads.

The rotation is: Jebel Ali - Mogadishu - Mombasa - Beira - Nacala - Port Victoria - Jebel Ali