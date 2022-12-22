Chinese New Year (CNY), traditionally, sees a production slowdown in Asia, and shipping lines blank sailings to bring supply in line with demand.

"In 2020, we saw an extension of CNY due to the Covid outbreak while shipping lines kept capacity high in both 2021 and 2022 in order to cater to the high demand levels," says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"Given that demand growth has now stagnated, and freight rates are still dropping, it would make sense for the shipping lines to blank additional capacity during CNY 2023 to try and stem the bleeding freight rates."

That is, however, not the case. As we see in figure 1, when we compare 2023 with both 2019 and the average capacity growth rate of 2015-2019, we see an extraordinary increase in deployed capacity, the update added.