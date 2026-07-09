Conakry Terminal has launched IES (iPAKi External Site), a new digital platform designed to streamline document processing and payment operations, as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise port services and accelerate the digital transformation of Guinea's supply chain.

Available 24/7, the platform enables customers to complete documentary and payment procedures online, including accessing files and invoices, making secure electronic payments, obtaining exit documents such as the Voucher to Be Issued (BAD), and tracking operations in real time without visiting the terminal.

The introduction of IES is expected to simplify customer interactions, improve operational efficiency, and provide faster, more convenient access to essential port services. The initiative reflects Conakry Terminal's commitment to delivering digital solutions that enhance the customer experience while supporting more efficient supply chain operations.

The platform was officially launched during an event attended by customers, supply chain stakeholders, and business partners, who were introduced to its features through live demonstrations and discussions on the benefits of the new digital service.