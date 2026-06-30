Congo Terminal has completed the steel pile driving works for the future quay of its East Mole expansion project, marking a major milestone in the development of the strategic port infrastructure.

The milestone, achieved on June 26, 2026, involved the installation of 558 steel piles that will form the foundation of the new quay. The total amount of steel used is equivalent to nearly three times the weight of the Eiffel Tower, highlighting the scale of the project.

The piles, ranging from 20 to 35 metres in length and 1.5 to 1.8 metres in diameter, have been designed to provide the structural stability and long-term durability required for safe vessel berthing and efficient cargo loading and unloading operations.

According to Congo Terminal, the works were carried out under stringent technical standards, with project teams and engineering partners collaborating to ensure the reliability and strength of the future infrastructure.

The completion of the pile driving phase keeps the East Mole expansion on schedule for delivery in the first half of 2027. Once operational, the new quay is expected to enhance the port's handling capacity and strengthen Congo's role as a key trade gateway for the country and the wider Central African region.