Cargo volumes from China, the world's largest containerised exporter, declined in March, and ports saw some relief from vessel and box logjams while global freight rates slid from record highs.

The Platts Container Rate Index – a weighted average of S&P Global Commodity Insights' key container rate assessments – declined 4 percent to $6,326/FEU on March 28 from the start of the the month and down 13 percent from the beginning of 2022, S&P Global Platts said in its monthly update.

"While a demand-driven rebound had been anticipated in early April, market sentiment now holds that demand will remain muted through the first weeks of the second quarter as widespread lockdowns will reduce output."

China has placed fresh lockdowns across Shanghai, putting the global supply chain in another crisis. "Despite terminals remaining operational, several carriers have been blanking sailings at major ports, leading to concerns of cargo backlogs and long queues at ports, sources said."

Box rates into the East and West Coasts of North America decoupled further during March as shippers looked to reshuffle cargo away from the congestion-ridden US Pacific Coast amid a dip in trans- Pacific volumes into both coasts. "Container rates into the USEC rose 9 percent to $12,000/FEU during the month as both terminals and inland infrastructure was congested, brought on largely by cargo allocations being reshuffled to USEC ports by beneficial cargo owners (BCOs)."

Freight, charter rates stay high

The container shipping industry remained capacity constrained in the first quarter (January-March 2022), especially from landside disruptions and port bottlenecks that reduced effective vessel capacity," Maersk said in its APAC March Market Update. "Despite a gradual slowing in spot markets, freight and charter rates remained high. The uncertainty over the easing of capacity constraints and equipment make it challenging to predict when freight rates will begin to normalise."

Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen, Head of Operations, Asia Pacific, Maersk added in her LinkedIn post: "The effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the surge of Covid-19 outbreaks in China have resulted in rising energy prices and disruptions across the global supply chains. Analysts predict that prices will remain elevated for the rest of the year and even though we expect the Chinese ports to continue working without major issues, we foresee a 15-20 percent decrease in trucking capacity in Shanghai due to stricter Covid-19 controls. We are working to increase our barge and rail capacity to off-set same, and continue to follow the fluid situation closely."