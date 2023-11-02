Global schedule reliability increased by 1.2 percentage points M/M in September 2023 to 64.4 percent, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"Barring the increase in May, schedule reliability has been ranging within two percentage points since March 2023."

On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability was 19 percentage points higher. The average delay for late vessel arrivals decreased by 0.09 days M/M to 4.58 days. With the M/M decrease, the average delay for late vessel arrivals is now -1.30 days better off than at the same point last year, the update added.