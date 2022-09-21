Container Control, the new product from Container xChange, claims to solve two key pain points for freight forwarders and Non Vessel Owning Common Carriers (NVOCCs) globally - monitoring containers in near real-time from pickup to drop off, and getting a clear overview of all releases and containers they have in use.

"The customers will now be able to add all release references to the platform, so they can easily match all available containers to the shippers' bookings and get information about their movements. The data is gathered directly from depots.," says the release from Container xChange.

A poll by Container xChange shows that 60 percent freight forwarders, NVOCCs and traders find it difficult to keep track of pick-up and drop-off of containers, their location and the timestamps thereof. As many as 57 percent freight forwarders point to containers as their biggest challenge in the coming peak season and 43 percent to lack of real-time visibility as the second biggest challenge. "With Container Control, freight forwarders can monitor each container's pick-up, port of discharge, estimated time of arrival and drop-off."

"The idea is to automate the container management process for freight forwarders so they can focus less on manual operational work processes and more on expanding their business across geographies," says Johannes Schlingmeier, Co-Founder and CEO, of Container xChange. "We equip them with the data and processes that simplify their business. And for the industry, it solves the challenge of monitoring and managing containers all at one single sophisticated platform.

"From the moment the container is born, to its last journey, we want to digitalise every process and this product is a huge step in the right direction. By bringing all the parties online, Container Control will transform the way container logistic companies connect and do business."

Benny Huygen, Commodities Business Development Manager, Kuehne + Nagel Belgium adds: "We are happy to see how Container xChange has made our job easier. It's a crucial part of my role to have an overview of the available containers, quickly match them to container bookings, and be on top of container movements from pick-up to drop-off. With Container Control I will be able to do it all faster and have more time to deliver an amazing customer experience."

Jack Sun, Director, Orange Container Line says: 'Monitoring container pickups and drop-offs on the Container xChange platform have been a valuable addition to our business. Previously, it was a highly manual job requiring a lot of resources and prone to mistakes. Now, we check it on xChange Container Control and get the overview of the container's journey on the way from point A to B and always on top of the whereabouts of our containers. I firmly believe that rapidly automating our processes and putting our best minds to leverage these technologies can help us scale our business."