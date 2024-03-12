Nasdaq-listed Iridium Communications, a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, announced that Cosco Shipping, with a fleet of 1,417 ships, has begun installation of Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) terminals.

The installation of the Lars Thrane LT-3100S terminal on the Cosco Tengfei is a testament to Cosco prioritising the safety of its crew, ships and cargo, says an official release from Iridium.

"The Cosco Tengfei is a modern pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessel capable of transporting up to 5,000 vehicles. The vessel operates globally, facilitating the transportation of vehicles from Chinese manufacturers to destinations around the world."

Iridium GMDSS now provides support for Cosco Tengfei's mission with its truly global coverage, distress alert, safety voice, maritime safety information, and cost-effective implementation and operation, the release added. "These capabilities along with Long-Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) support built into the LT-3100S, extend to polar waters where CSSC's incumbent GMDSS coverage fell short."

Xiaofeng Guo, Director, Telecom and Navigation Department, Cosco says: "I am glad to witness the moment of the first Iridium GMDSS system deployment on a CSSC vessel, the COSCO TENGFEI. Iridium GMDSS will greatly enhance her safety service capabilities while sailing on the ocean. It also serves as a good demonstration that the CSSC fleet can operate in the Arctic Ocean region. We expect to deploy more Iridium GMDSS systems on those Arctic-route vessels during 2024."

Wouter Deknopper, Vice President and General Manager, Maritime, Iridium adds: "This is a major validation of the Iridium GMDSS service. As CSSC's operations expand into polar and other remote regions, Iridium GMDSS ensures that their vessels have the most modern GMDSS service available. Since its launch, we have experienced a massive increase in vessels installing Iridium GMDSS, including merchant ships, military/government, super-yachts, and even small leisure craft. The feedback is universal from the maritime industry, that Iridium GMDSS is the evolution of maritime safety services."