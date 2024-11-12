The management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise, Lekki Freeport Terminal and the Lagos Free Zone have launched the Cosco, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and ZIM alliance services at Lekki Port.

The launch of the services was signalled by the arrival of EA Centaurus, says an official release from Lagos Free Zone. "The E A Centaurus, with an overall length of 277m and a container handling capacity of 7,000 TEU, is also the largest Cosco vessel to call Nigeria."

Christophe Cassang, Chief Executive Officer, Lekki Freeport Terminal says: "“Through the strategic partnership with global shipping leaders such as Cosco, ONE and ZIM, we are strengthening our position on the international stage and opening new opportunities for trade and industry in Nigeria and the region. Lekki Freeport Terminal is run by a well-trained workforce, passionate about meeting challenges of the future, and is equipped with the most advanced technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the growing needs of the shipping lines and of our customers."

Du Ruogang, Managing Director, Lekki Port adds: "After 18 months of commencement of commercial operations and continued efforts, we are proud to welcome Cosco, ONE and ZIM shipping lines to Lekki Port. With the bi-weekly calls of the consortium, we are realising our vision of driving significant cargo volumes and further positioning Lekki Port to enhance the Nigerian maritime sector and improve business efficiency across the country. The achievement is not the end but rather the beginning."

Adesuwa Ladoja, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone

Adesuwa Ladoja, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone says: "From one shipping line, we now have four shipping lines calling at the Lekki Deep Sea Port; it is significant because we now have more options that allow more customers access to the state-of-the-art facilities at the Lekki Port. It also allows the growth of enterprises in the Lagos Free Zone, and, in fact, the entire Lekki economic axis. The companies can bring their raw materials through any of the four shipping lines and move them straight into the factories for production. They can also export finished goods to other parts of Africa, and, indeed, the world. This is the economic rejuvenation we are all looking for, and Lekki Port and Lagos Free Zone are happy to be doing our part."