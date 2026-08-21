COSCO SHIPPING has completed a complex project logistics operation in Ushuaia, Argentina, transporting equipment and materials for a 100 MW gas-turbine power plant to one of the world’s southernmost ports.

The 62,000-DWT multipurpose vessel COSCO SHIPPING JIXIANG carried a combination of heavy-lift cargo, containers and construction materials packed in ton bags. The vessel also set a new record as the largest-tonnage ship to berth at the port of Ushuaia, located at 54°48′S.

The operation faced challenging conditions, including extreme cold, limited port infrastructure and a narrow weather window, while maintaining a critical delivery schedule for the power plant project.

COSCO SHIPPING’s project team coordinated vessel deployment, route planning, berthing and cargo discharge to manage the operational challenges. The cargo was safely unloaded and delivered without errors in approximately 10 days, highlighting the company’s capabilities in handling complex project cargo and heavy-lift logistics under demanding maritime conditions.