COSCO SHIPPING has completed logistics operations for the Surkhandarya 1,600MW combined-cycle power plant (CCPP) project in Uzbekistan, transporting more than 170,000 cubic metres of equipment across 409 shipment batches and 2,133 truck movements.

The operation involved coordinating multimodal transport across three major corridors, connecting cargo origins on two continents with the project site in Uzbekistan, a doubly landlocked country. The logistics plan integrated sea, inland waterway, road and air transport to move equipment to the construction site.

To handle oversized and heavy equipment, COSCO SHIPPING deployed specialised vessels, barges and transport vehicles, with customised transport plans developed to meet the requirements of individual shipments.

The company also implemented risk management measures to address logistical challenges, including preparing customs documentation in advance, streamlining clearance procedures and adjusting transport plans in response to changing port policies and road conditions.

Shanghai-based state-owned enterprise China COSCO Shipping Corporation is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping). Through its integrated services, the Group has built a strong global network and brand presence. Its operations span the maritime supply chain, including port terminals, logistics, shipping finance, and shipbuilding, creating a comprehensive industrial ecosystem.