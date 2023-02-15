DB Schenker is expanding its green ocean freight services, securing an arrangement to use 12,000 tonnes of biofuel component for all of its own consolidated cargo, less-than-container load (LCL), full-container-load (FCL) and refrigerated containers (reefer containers) from MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world’s largest container line.

"With this, DB Schenker closes an important biofuel deal and this agreement is first-of-its-kind between a freight forwarder and a shipping line," says an official release.

The amount of biofuel purchased is enough to save an additional 35,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalents (CO2e) along the entire production chain (well-to-wake) in the market, the release added. "The equivalent of around 30,000 standard containers (TEU) may be shipped with net-zero CO2 emissions, depending on how the fuel is used during navigation."

The deal sets out the use of certified sustainable, second-generation biofuels derived from used cooking oil instead of conventional fossil-based marine fuel. The 12,000 tonnes of biofuel component will be blended between 20-30 percent, resulting in approximately 50,000 tonnes of blended biofuel to be used in MSC’s container ships. The agreement allows DB Schenker to offer its customers an off-the-shelf product that enables net-zero ocean transportation, the release said.