DB Schenker and Volvo Cars announced a partnership for sustainable ocean freight, shipping 12,000 TEUs with automotive spare parts on vessels using biofuel that will reduce CO2 emissions by 84 percent per container.

"In total, over a year, this saves roughly 9,000 tonnes of CO2 compared to ocean freight vessels powered by fossil fuel," says a release from DB Schenker.

The program started in June and connects, among others, Volvo Cars’ Gothenburg production plant with the ports of Savannah, Newark, and New York, the release added. "This kicks off a new long-term business relationship between the leading logistics provider and one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. DB Schenker procures second generation biofuel of the type used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME)."

Thorsten Meincke, Global Board Member for Air & Ocean Freight, DB Schenker says: "We are proud that a recognized brand such as Volvo Cars joins us at DB Schenker on our way to a future of cleaner logistics. Our promise is to support customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions coming from transportation and distribution. We will only succeed in shaping sustainable supply chains if shippers, forwarders, and carriers work closely together."

