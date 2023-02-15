Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) has announced that nine ocean carrier members have committed to 100 percent adoption of an electronic bill of lading (eBL) based on DCSA standards by 2030. "Switching away from the transfer of physical paper bills of lading could save $6.5 billion in direct costs for stakeholders, enable $30-40 billion in annual global trade growth, transform the customer experience and improve sustainability," says a release from DCSA. The bill of lading is one of the most important trade documents in container shipping, and functions as a document of title, receipt for shipped goods and a record of agreed terms and conditions, the release said. "Ocean carriers issue around 45 million bills of lading a year. In 2021, only 1.2 percent of these were electronic."

Thomas Bagge, Chief Executive Officer, DCSA

Thomas Bagge, Chief Executive Officer, DCSA says: “The digitalisation of international trade holds vast potential for the world economy by reducing friction, and as trade brings prosperity and the eBL will further enable trade, help bring millions out of poverty. This heralds the start of a new era in container shipping as the industry transitions to scaled automation and fully paperless trade. Document digitisation has the power to transform international trade and requires collaboration from all stakeholders. I applaud the leadership of our members in coming together to achieve this important milestone.”