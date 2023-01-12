The decreasing trend in laden imports to the North American West Coast (NAWC) hints at a continued demand decrease into 2023 with additional contractions in demand across Chinese New Year highly likely.

"With capacity levels already high, and additional capacity being released due to the reduction in bottlenecks, this drop in demand puts pressure on the shipping lines to blank additional capacity during Chinese New Year to stop a potential acceleration in freight rate decline," says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

A slight positive, however, is the increase in the laden-export-to-empty-export ratio (improvement towards laden exports). "While the ratio is still below 1 – favouring empty exports – it increased from 0.5 to 0.7 in November. The improvement is not because of a sudden burst of laden exports, which are still contracting within -8% and -11% but a slowdown in empty exports, the growth of which has now nearly stagnated."

When annualised against 2019, volume growth on the NAWC stagnated during the first two months of the traditional Q3 peak season and outright contraction in September 2022, and the trend continued into October and November.