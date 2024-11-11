DHL and Lindt & Sprüngli have collaborated to reduce ocean transport emissions, aligning with science-based net-zero goals by 2050.

Lindt & Sprüngli, the Swiss chocolate manufacturer, has been working with DHL Global Forwarding since 2008 to transport its products worldwide. Now, they're utilizing DHL's GoGreen Plus service, which employs biofuels made from waste and residues to reduce emissions by an average of 80%.

This partnership has already yielded significant results, with Lindt & Sprüngli reducing its carbon footprint by approximately 514.86 metric tons of CO2e emissions in just three months. By the end of 2024, they expect to reduce emissions by around 4,800 tons.

DHL Global Forwarding's GoGreen Plus service provides an end-to-end solution for Lindt & Sprüngli's supply chain, ensuring emission reduction and seamless transportation. The service focuses on Full Container Load shipments, using 40' reefer containers to preserve the quality of Lindt & Sprüngli's chocolate products.

“Lindt & Sprüngli and DHL Global Forwarding share not only a longstanding partnership but also their commitment to science-based targets. We are delighted that Lindt & Sprüngli relies on our transportation expertise to support them in achieving their emission reduction targets,” says Casper Ellerbaek, Global Head of Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding.

Through this partnership, DHL Global Forwarding and Lindt & Sprüngli demonstrate their leadership in sustainable logistics and supply chain management, paving the way for a more environmentally friendly future in the industry.

Lindt & Sprüngli's chocolate products embark on a global journey, originating from European countries such as Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, and Austria, and reaching far-flung destinations worldwide, including key markets in the Americas, Asia, Australia, and South Africa.