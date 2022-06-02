DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has neutralised carbon emissions of all less-than-container load (LCL) ocean freight shipments since January 2021.

By using certified, sustainable marine fuels (SMF), DHL has reduced over 36,300 tonnes of Tank-to-Wheel (all direct emissions from vehicle operation) CO2 emissions for all LCL ocean freight shipments port-to-port, according to an official statement.

In addition, 52,800 tonnes of C02 emissions Well-to-Wheel ( all direct and indirect emissions also including fuel provision emissions) related to pick-up and delivery from and to the ports were compensated with offsetting over the last year, the statement added.

"Since the start of our decarbonising process for all our LCL ocean freight shipments, we have been using sustainable marine fuels for 370,599 shipments,"says Dominique von Orelli, Global Head of Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding. "We are now providing our LCL GoGreen Plus service to more than 2,500 customers, supporting their carbon emission goals without extra costs. This marks an important step for us at DHL Global Forwarding and validates that we are on the right track in driving sustainable logistics solutions in the maritime sector to contribute to climate protection. Following this great success, we have decided to continue the decarbonisation of all LCL shipments for our customers at no extra costs."

As part of its ESG strategy, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. To reduce CO2 emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, the Group will spend €7 billion ($7.5 billion) in sustainable fuel and clean technologies by 2030.