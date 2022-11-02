DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and GoodShipping, the global pioneer and market leader in insetting to decarbonise the container shipping industry by changing the marine fuel mix, are further expanding their long-standing partnership. "With the latest purchase of approximately 60 million litres of Sustainable Marine Fuel, DHL will reduce a total of 180,000 tonnes of TtW-CO2e on both FCL and LCL shipping until 2024," says an official release from DHL. "This commitment is equivalent to the amount of marine fuel burned by 10 container vessels on their journey from Asia to Europe. DHL Global Forwarding has been working with GoodShipping for five years, sharing the same aspiration for greener ocean freight via insetting."





Tim Scharwath, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding says: "In 2017, we were the first logistics company to work with GoodShipping. An important lever in reducing our CO2 emissions is the use of sustainable fuel and GoodShipping's insetting service complements us perfectly in this regard. They have a thorough and controlled process, meet our high sustainability standards, and they share the same goal of making logistics emission-free. We are very proud to now continue and further enhance this cooperation."

Tim Scharwath, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding and Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO, GoodShipping

As part of their joint industry impact, DHL Global Forwarding and GoodShipping also aim to pilot a new insetting accounting framework of the Smart Freight Centre, the release said. "The new framework transfers the approach of allocating emission reductions from sustainable fuels to specific customers by decoupling the accounting of the fuels' environmental attributes from their physical flow to a general industry standard." In that way, customers can contribute to and report on emission reductions in their transport value chain even if the reduction is not physically linked to their specific transport activity.

