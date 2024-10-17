DP World, for the first time, has acquired 47,000 TEUs, which have been registered and branded for the company.

The new containers will increase DP World’s cargo capacity and ability to respond quickly and flexibly to customer needs, says an official release.

"This acquisition provides DP World’s customers seamless access to critical container capacity, ensuring that even during periods of peak demand or unexpected disruptions, they have the ability to keep goods moving. By enhancing its control over delivery schedules, DP World can minimise risk of delays, which makes customers’ supply chains more resilient and responsive in today’s fast-paced environment."

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World says: “In today’s increasingly complex and competitive commercial environment, supply chains are under growing pressure. This injection of 47,000 TEUs into the existing ecosystem of DP World-owned assets will help our customers access the capacity they need, safe in the knowledge that their goods will be moved from end to end with a single partner.”

DP World’s owned assets span the multimodal logistics supply chain – vessels, ports and terminals, economic zones, warehouse facilities and specialist pharma grade cold storage centres, electric shuttle carriers and digital wallets - spread across 78 countries on six continents, the release added.