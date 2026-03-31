DP World has added three semi-automated quay cranes at its terminal in Jeddah Islamic Port, raising capacity and supporting container handling as shipping activity returns to the Red Sea. The expansion comes as maritime traffic resumes in the corridor, allowing the terminal to sustain trade flows amid security concerns in the region.

Each crane has a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes. The addition increases berth productivity and allows the terminal to handle multiple mainline vessels at the same time. The equipment has been built by ZPMC and is currently under commissioning. The new units raise the number of ship-to-shore cranes at the terminal from 14 to 17, with plans to expand to 22 as part of future upgrades.

The South Container Terminal operated by DP World has a quay length of 2,150 metres, including a deep-water berth with a depth of 18 metres. The facility can handle up to five ultra-large container vessels at one time. It is equipped with handling systems and automation technologies aimed at reducing turnaround times and improving operations.

The crane deployment is part of an $800 million modernisation programme that has raised terminal capacity from 1.8 million to 4 million TEUs. The company has outlined plans to expand capacity further to 5 million TEUs, supported by additional ship-to-shore equipment based on demand.

Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO, DP World KSA, said: “By expanding capacity and enhancing operational agility, we are helping our customers move goods more efficiently and strengthening the terminal’s ability to accommodate larger vessels and growing container volumes. While recent regional developments have brought new challenges, we are working closely with port authorities, security partners and shipping customers to ensure safe, reliable operations to keep trade moving across the Red Sea and beyond.”

In 2025, DP World Jeddah handled over 1.3 million TEUs, more than double the volumes recorded in the previous year. The increase followed the return of shipping lines to the Red Sea corridor, with weekly services rising to 38 calls. The company has also expanded its freight forwarding operations to improve inland connectivity and provide supply chain services across Saudi Arabia.

DP World said it will continue investments in infrastructure, technology and operations to support trade growth in Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea region in line with Vision 2030.