Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, met with Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi to review the latest developments surrounding the Port of Tartous project, which is expected to play a major role in supporting Syria’s economic recovery and expanding regional trade activity.

The meeting, held in Damascus, focused on opportunities to strengthen infrastructure and improve logistics efficiency at the port in preparation for anticipated growth in cargo volumes and trade flows. The discussions also reinforced the Port of Tartous’ importance as a strategic maritime hub connecting trade routes across Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The port development is part of a 30-year concession agreement signed between DP World and the Syrian government in July 2025. Under the agreement, DP World committed to investing $800 million to modernise infrastructure, expand handling capacity, and implement advanced cargo-handling and digital systems.

Through the project, DP World aims to support the revitalisation of Syria’s maritime sector and broader economy by enhancing the port’s operational efficiency and its ability to handle multiple cargo categories, including containers, general cargo, breakbulk, and roll-on/roll-off traffic.

Kazim said, “The Port of Tartous redevelopment is seen as a strategic step to restoring key trade corridors and stimulating economic activity. Modernisation of port operations is expected to improve efficiency, facilitate trade flows, and support Syria’s reconstruction efforts.”

Located along Syria’s Mediterranean coastline, the Port of Tartous is the country’s second-largest seaport and serves as a vital maritime gateway connecting trade routes across Europe, the Levant, and North Africa. Its strategic location strengthens regional connectivity while complementing established shipping corridors through the Bosporus and the Suez Canal.

Beyond the port redevelopment itself, DP World is also evaluating opportunities to establish logistics zones, inland freight hubs, and transit corridors in collaboration with local stakeholders. These initiatives form part of a broader vision to further integrate the Port of Tartous into regional and international supply chains.

Operating in more than 80 countries and handling nearly 10% of global container traffic, DP World brings significant expertise in large-scale logistics and infrastructure development. The Tartous project further strengthens the company’s growing Middle East portfolio and highlights its focus on emerging trade corridors as key drivers of long-term growth.

Trade relations between the United Arab Emirates and Syria are also gaining momentum. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached a record $1.4 billion in 2025, marking a 132.4% year-on-year increase and reflecting growing economic cooperation and confidence between both nations.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt, DP World, shared. “At DP World, we believe that meaningful infrastructure development is built on long-term collaboration and foresight. Our partnership with Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs presents a significant opportunity to reshape the future of trade in Syria and the wider region, while rebuilding a logistics ecosystem that supports the country’s economic growth.”