DP World has taken the first major step in modernising Syria's Port of Tartous with the arrival of the first of three new Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), marking the initial investment under its 30-year concession agreement with the Syrian Government.

The first crane arrived on 29 June, while the remaining two are scheduled to be delivered by August. Together, the three cranes are expected to increase the port's cargo-handling capacity by around 40%, enabling it to accommodate larger vessels, reduce turnaround times and process greater volumes of containerised, bulk and breakbulk cargo.

Each crane is capable of handling approximately 2 million tonnes of cargo annually, significantly strengthening the port's operational capacity and efficiency. The upgrade is expected to enhance Syria's import and export capabilities while supporting growing trade volumes through improved flexibility and productivity.

The crane deliveries form part of DP World's broader $800 million investment programme for the Port of Tartous. The initiative includes infrastructure upgrades, the deployment of modern cargo-handling equipment, digitalisation and operational improvements aimed at supporting Syria's economic recovery and positioning the port as a more competitive gateway for regional and international trade.

In addition to deploying new equipment, DP World's investment programme includes comprehensive training and skills development for local employees. The initiative is designed to strengthen technical expertise, promote operational excellence and create sustainable long-term employment opportunities.

Situated on Syria's Mediterranean coast, the Port of Tartous serves as a strategic gateway linking Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Its location positions it as a key regional trade hub and an important driver of Syria's long-term economic recovery.

Fahad Al Banna, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Tartous, said, “The arrival of the first of our new Mobile Harbour Cranes marks the first major milestone in the transformation of the Port of Tartous. This is the first of a series of investments that will enhance the port's capacity, efficiency and reliability, enabling us to better serve our customers and support Syria's growing trade needs. By investing in world-class infrastructure, technology and our people, we are creating a modern gateway that will strengthen supply chains, attract new trade opportunities and contribute to the country's long-term economic recovery.”