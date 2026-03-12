DP World has appointed Ahmad Yousef Al‑Hassan as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for the GCC region, placing him in charge of the company’s integrated portfolio of ports, terminals, logistics services and digital platforms across the Gulf.

In the new role, Al-Hassan will oversee operations across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and markets in the Upper Gulf. His mandate includes leading strategy and performance across the region, with a focus on strengthening end-to-end supply chains and delivering integrated logistics solutions for customers.

Commenting on the role, Al-Hassan said, “Trade is becoming more interconnected and complex than ever, and our priority is to keep cargo moving safely and efficiently for our customers.”

He also addressed the current operating environment in the region, noting that the company is closely monitoring developments in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are monitoring developments in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz closely and operating our Dubai ports and terminals with enhanced safety and security measures. Jebel Ali Port’s container and general cargo terminals remain fully operational and we are working closely with the UAE authorities, shipping lines, logistics partners and other UAE ports to minimise disruption and support the continued movement of cargo for customers,” he said.

The leadership transition follows the appointment of Abdulla Bin Damithan as Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in February 2026, a move aimed at reinforcing strategic alignment across Dubai’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

Al-Hassan brings more than 23 years of international experience across logistics, treasury, real estate and banking. Prior to his new appointment, he served as Chief Financial Officer of DP World GCC from 2021 to 2026.

Since joining DP World in 2010, he has held several senior positions within the organisation, including roles in Group Treasury and Business Development. He also served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the London Gateway and later as Chief Financial Officer for DP World’s Asia Pacific operations in Hong Kong.

In addition to his executive responsibilities, Al-Hassan currently serves on the boards of several companies in the United Arab Emirates and Oman and has previously held board positions across the Dubai-based global supply chain solutions provider’s other business units in South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.