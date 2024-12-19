With the arrival of the dredger Willem Van Rubroeck this month, DP World has began the maritime construction of $1.2 billion Port of Ndayane in Senegal. The project is set to transform Senegal’s trade infrastructure, marking a significant step in positioning the African country as a major hub for global commerce.

The Port of Ndayane is being developed through a partnership between DP World and British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance agency. The project is expected to have a profound economic impact, with BII projecting a 3% boost to Senegal’s GDP. By 2035, the port could add $15 billion in trade value to the economy. During its construction phase, over 1,800 jobs will be created, and the operational port is anticipated to support 2.3 million jobs across the country, including 22,000 directly tied to enhanced trade activities.

At the heart of the project is a focus on elevating Senegal’s trade capabilities and connectivity. The dredger will begin work on a five km-long shipping channel, an essential component of the state-of-the-art port. The first phase of construction includes an 840-meter quay and infrastructure to accommodate some of the world’s largest container ships. Once operational, the port will have an annual handling capacity of 1.2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). Phase two will add an additional 410-meter quay, further solidifying Ndayane’s role as a logistics hub in West Africa.

According to a recent release by the Dubai-based multinational logistics company, the Port of Ndayane builds on the success of DP World’s operations at the Port of Dakar, which has seen significant growth over the years, increasing its handling capacity from 300,000 TEUs in 2008 to 800,000 TEUs in 2023. However, the Dakar port’s location in a densely populated urban area limits its ability to expand further. The development of Ndayane offers a strategic solution to address these constraints while supporting Senegal’s long-term economic ambitions.

“We believe in Senegal’s economic potential and fully support the government’s ambitions for the nation. The Port of Ndayane will elevate Senegal and impact trade across the African continent. We are proud of our achievements with the Port of Dakar, and Ndayane marks the next level—positioning Senegal as a key trade hub for the region. Our plans extend beyond the port. We will develop an economic zone near the port and Blaise Diagne International Airport, which is expected to create even more employment than the port itself,” said DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem after a recent meeting with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

The port’s design and scale aim to establish Senegal as a leader in regional trade, unlocking new opportunities for growth, employment, and international connectivity. As maritime works progress, the Port of Ndayane promises to be a cornerstone of Senegal’s future as a competitive player in the global logistics and trade landscape.