DP World has signed a cooperation agreement with Caspian Containers Company (CCCSA) to help digitalise trade across the Greater Caspian Region and parts of Africa by using innovative technology to enable the booking and tracking of shipments at the click of a button. CCCSA is a subsidiary of Integral Petroleum Group.

"Through the implementation of DP World’s SeaRates, a digital platform that allows the process of identifying and booking cargo routes to take place in seconds, cargo owners will be able to compare quotes from multiple providers and make informed decisions on the optimal route for their shipments. Serving as a digital freight forwarder, the SeaRates platform will enable CCCSA’s customers to monitor the status and movement details of a container at any point during its journey, allowing full visibility as well as the efficient movement of items from A to B," says a release from DP World.

The partnership will seek to attract customers for project cargo shipments in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan as well as Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Kenya in Africa, the release added.



"There is a great opportunity to enable further development of the Greater Caspian Region and Africa’s trade routes to unlock more economic benefits," says Mike Bhaskaran, Group Chief Technology Officer, Digital Technology, DP World. "The digitalisation of the supply chain will help us do this with innovative technology such as SeaRates enabling cargo owners to find the most efficient routes to transport their goods via an online platform. As a technology leader in the supply chain and logistics space, we are proud of the role that we can play when it comes to providing digital products for all stakeholders in the value chain, and we look forward to building on the relationship we have with the Caspian Containers Company to facilitate the flow of trade".

Murat Seitpesinov, Chairman, Integral Petroleum Group adds: "As one of the leading players in commodity trading, logistics and related digital projects in the Greater Caspian Region, Integral Group is excited to partner with DP World, the leading global port operator and logistics integrator. This cooperation will drive adoption of innovative logistics solutions and digital technologies as well as facilitate trade in two regions with the highest growth potential in the World -- the Greater Caspian Region and Africa".

Customers simply input the place of loading and required destination. SeaRates then offers the most streamlined way of making that delivery from its network of freight forwarders, the release added.