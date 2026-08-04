DP World has completed major dredging works at Senegal’s Port of Ndayane 13 months ahead of schedule, clearing the way for the next phase of marine and civil works as the $1.2 billion deep-water port project progresses towards completion in 2028.

The milestone covers a 5-kilometre access channel dredged to 20 metres, a 600-metre turning basin and an 875-metre berth pocket designed to accommodate two Triple E-class container vessels. Once operational, Ndayane is expected to serve as Senegal’s principal deep-water container gateway and increase the country’s capacity to handle international trade. More than 1,000 people are currently employed directly on the project, with DP World reporting 1,043 workers on site. The company said the early completion of dredging will allow quay construction and other critical marine works to begin earlier.

Complex dredging works

The dredging programme was carried out using two of the world’s largest suction dredgers. More than 95% of the material removed was solid rock, with some formations having a compressive strength exceeding 100 megapascals.

Despite the geological conditions, DP World said the dredging was completed without blasting, using advanced cutter suction dredging techniques. The approach was intended to reduce environmental impacts and allow construction to proceed safely.

The dredging works were originally scheduled for completion in September 2027, but early mobilisation in December 2024 enabled the programme to progress ahead of schedule. Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director for Africa at DP World, said: “Completing major dredging works 13 months ahead of schedule is a significant milestone for the Port of Ndayane and a testament to the expertise, commitment and collaboration of everyone involved in delivering this project safely.”

He added that the milestone would allow the next phase of construction to accelerate towards completion in 2028. Akoojee described the project as Senegal’s largest single private investment and said it would strengthen trade, support jobs, improve connectivity and create opportunities across the region.

New deep-water gateway

Located approximately 50 kilometres from Dakar, the Port of Ndayane is being developed by DP World in partnership with the Government of Senegal. The project is intended to provide additional capacity as the existing Port of Dakar approaches its physical limits. Once operational, Ndayane will provide a deep-water gateway capable of handling the world’s largest container vessels and is expected to strengthen Senegal’s position as a logistics and trade hub for West Africa.

Clarence Rodrigues, CEO of DP World Dakar, said: “This achievement represents a pivotal moment in delivering transformational infrastructure for Senegal.” He said the port would support national competitiveness, create opportunities for local businesses and contribute to job creation and skills development. According to Rodrigues, the project is expected to support 2.3 million jobs through trade and improve access to critical goods and staples for 7.8 million people.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Senegal and local stakeholders to establish a gateway for West Africa that positions Senegal as a premier logistics and trade hub, while delivering meaningful economic benefits to communities nationwide,” added Rodrigues.

Port of Dakar capacity

DP World has operated the Port of Dakar terminal since 2008 and has invested approximately $340 million in its modernisation and capacity expansion. According to DP World, container throughput at the terminal increased from 265,000 TEUs in 2008 to 850,000 TEUs in 2025. Vessel waiting times have also fallen from 35 hours to near zero.

The company said the Port of Dakar is currently the highest-ranked port in Sub-Saharan Africa for efficiency, according to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index. The development of Ndayane is intended to provide room for future capacity expansion while improving inland logistics connectivity.

Construction moves to next phase

With the major dredging works completed, construction will now focus on the next phase of marine and civil works.

Juan Carlos Sahdala, Group Chief Planning & Project Officer at DP World, said: “Capital dredging is one of the most technically demanding phases of any port development.” He said completing the works ahead of schedule reflected planning, execution and collaboration, enabling the company to accelerate the marine and civil works required to bring the Port of Ndayane into operation in 2028.