DP World has handled its 10 millionth container at the Dakar Container Terminal since beginning operations in 2008, marking a milestone for the Port of Dakar and its role in regional and global trade. The development reflects the port’s growing position as a gateway for West Africa and its integration into international supply chains.

Since taking over operations, DP World has invested about USD 340 million to modernise infrastructure and expand capacity at the terminal. Container volumes have increased from 265,000 TEUs in 2008 to 850,000 TEUs in 2025. Vessel waiting times have reduced from 35 hours to near zero, improving turnaround times and supply chain predictability.

The terminal is now ranked as the most efficient port in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Container Port Performance Index published by the World Bank. The ranking reflects operational gains achieved through infrastructure upgrades and process improvements.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director for Africa at DP World, said: “Reaching 10 million containers in Dakar reflects the scale of transformation achieved through sustained investment, operational expertise and close collaboration with local partners. Over the past decade, Dakar has become a benchmark for efficiency and reliability in West Africa, demonstrating how modern infrastructure and strong local partnerships can unlock trade, support economic growth and strengthen regional connectivity.”

The Dakar container terminal plays a role in linking Senegal and neighbouring markets to global trade routes. It supports cargo flows for exporters and importers, including landlocked countries that depend on port access for international trade. The facility also handles agricultural exports, with cashew shipments from Casamance and Guinea-Bissau moving through Dakar to buyers in Asia.

The terminal employs about 730 people, with 99 per cent of the workforce from Senegal. The workforce supports operations locally and contributes to DP World’s network across regions.

Clarence Rodrigues, CEO of DP World Dakar, said: “Handling our 10 millionth container reflects the scale of transformation achieved at Dakar over the past decade. Through sustained investment, technological innovation and the dedication of our people, we have strengthened Dakar’s role as a reliable gateway for Senegal and the wider region. Continuous investment in talent development has also enabled our teams to operate advanced equipment remotely from a dedicated control room, demonstrating the progress of our operational capabilities.”

The next phase of development in Senegal’s maritime sector is underway with the construction of the Port of Ndayane. The project is being developed by DP World in partnership with British International Investment. Located about 50 km from Dakar, the new port is expected to expand capacity and improve inland logistics, addressing constraints at the existing terminal. The project is progressing on schedule.