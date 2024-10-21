Portchain today announced DP World Dakar will join the Portchain Connect network to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing.

“Portchain is excited to partner with DPW Dakar to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables DPW Dakar to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan,” reads the release.

"Our collaboration with Portchain is underpinned by a shared commitment to excellence, as we work together to harness the power of data and collaboration to optimize our entire logistics process," DP World Dakar planning team.

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability.

"Thrilled to announce DP World Dakar's integration into the Portchain Connect Network. Together, we're unlocking new possibilities for streamlined processes and data-driven decision-making in the maritime industry,” said, Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder at Portchain.