DP World and Evyap Group completed a merger, bringing together the strengths of two major ports on the Marmara Sea to create a new international logistics hub in Türkiye.

The merger completion follows regulatory approval from the Turkish Competition Authority, according to the press release from DP World.

The newly formed entity, DP World Evyap, sees DP World assuming a 58% stake in Evyapport while Evyap Group secures a 42% share of DP World Yarımca. The rebranding will introduce DP World Evyap Yarımca and DP World Evyap Körfez as the new names for these maritime gateways.

DP World Evyap will help meet the increasing demand for sophisticated logistics in the region, boost Türkiye’s export and import volumes, open up the growth of new sectors and strengthen the country’s growing status as a major hub in international supply chains, says the release.

The merger will produce a combined 2088 metres of berthing space, and will allow more than one ultra-large container vessel simultaneously at both terminals. Total annual container handling capacity will also exceed two million TEUs, and the integrated operation expands to include project and heavy-lift cargo services.

DP World Evyap will have access to advanced road and rail links, and expedited turnaround times, powered by a team of over 900 logistics experts dedicated to optimising cargo journeys, the release added.

DP World Evyap Körfez

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World says: "DP World’s vision is to lead global trade to a stronger, more efficient and sustainable future. Our strategic partnership with Evyapport advances this strategy in Türkiye; one of our most important markets. We’re delighted to bring enhanced end-to-end solutions to our customers and the many benefits in speed and efficiency of this union. We look forward to further developing the services of DP World Evyap.”



Kris Adams, CEO, DP World Türkiye, said: " DP World Evyap’s combination of the respective strengths of our existing infrastructures will provide our customers with a powerful new service offering at the heart of this increasingly important region for global trade.”

Mehmed Evyap, founder and CEO, Evyap Holding, said: "The new company will shorten operation times, increase service diversity and add value to our customers and Türkiye's trade with efficiencies achieved across the two partnership terminals."