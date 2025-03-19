DP World has launched a cutting-edge electric freight solution at Jebel Ali Port in partnership with Einride, marking a major step towards decarbonising terminal operations.

"Now running around-the-clock, the first wave of the electric fleet is set to move over 204,000 TEUs annually, supporting DP World’s efforts to accelerate the transition to greener logistics," says an official release.

The project is part of the partnership between DP World and Einride signed in May 2024 to electrify inter-terminal container flows at Jebel Ali Port, the release added. "It aligns with DP World’s broader sustainability agenda which includes electrifying its fleet of internal terminal vehicles (ITVs) and implementing innovative partnerships to reduce emissions.

"The initiative will reduce 14,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually compared to diesel operations, supporting DP World’s science-based targets (SBTi) and ambition to make global trade smarter and greener."

Robert Falck, CEO and Founder, Einride says: "This marks the first of many milestones as we set out to have the largest deployment of electric, autonomous freight mobility in the Middle East. The UAE is uniquely positioned to lead this sustainable transition given its forward-thinking approach to innovation, and we are proud to drive this in partnership with DP World."

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC adds: “Decarbonising logistics is a core priority for DP World. We are actively electrifying our operations, integrating AI-powered solutions and working closely with our partners like Einride to support our net zero goals. As the 10th busiest port globally, Jebel Ali is setting the benchmark for the electrification of transport in high-volume trade hubs."

The electric fleet is being deployed as part of a multi-phased rollout, which integrates Einride’s full platform including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and the AI-driven Einride Saga operating system. The second phase will follow later this year, and the full fleet in 2026 - capable of moving two million TEUs annually, the release added.