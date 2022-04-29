DP World in Maputo is proving to be a great gateway for the South African citrus sector shipping to the Middle East and Southeast Asia through a mix of new options, including a direct sailing service.

Over a six-month season, the South African citrus producing region located just across the Mozambique border produces more than 50 000 FEUs (Forty Foot Equivalent Units), making the region the world's second-largest citrus exporter in 2020.

DP World in Maputo has endeavoured to provide effective export solutions for clients in Mozambique since gaining the concession to manage, develop, and operate the container terminal at the Port of Maputo.

Christian Roeder, CEO of DP World in Maputo said, "Finding efficient ways to export our highly in-demand fresh produce, such as citrus, has been a top priority at the Port of Maputo. Southern African fruit farmers are discovering the advantages of shorter transit times through our secure, efficient, and end-to-end logistics solutions via the Port of Maputo. This means serious savings on time and money for local farmers, with better exposure to international markets."

DP World in Maputo offers Southern African hinterland clients an efficient and dependable gateway, encouraging regional economic growth. Customers who use the route benefit from the port's efficient operations, short vessel wait times, and cost savings.