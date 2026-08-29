DP World’s South Container Terminal (SCT) at Jeddah Islamic Port handled more than 221,200 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July 2026, recording its highest monthly throughput since the company began operating the terminal in 1999. The monthly volume also exceeded levels recorded before the disruption to Red Sea shipping began in late 2023.

The terminal also recorded its highest-ever monthly export volume during the same period, handling 79,720 TEUs as trade flows through Jeddah continued to grow.

The July performance follows strong growth in the first half of 2026, when SCT volumes increased by nearly 79% year-on-year. Growth was recorded across imports, exports and transhipment, with the terminal handling 390 vessel calls during the first six months of the year.

The terminal also attracted new services, including a Wan Hai-operated mainline container vessel, which made its maiden call at SCT in July.

“The July record reflects the continued growth in trade moving through Jeddah. As volumes increase, our priority is to ensure the terminal has the capacity, equipment and operational capability to support our customers,” said Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO, DP World KSA.

The July record comes as shipping services gradually return to the Red Sea following the disruption that began in late 2023. DP World said the higher cargo flows are being supported by the recovery in shipping activity and its investment in additional terminal capacity, equipment and infrastructure.

Recent investments at SCT include three additional quay cranes, taking the total fleet to 17, along with 17 automated electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes, 35 electric terminal tractors and 30 additional trailers. The terminal has also upgraded its reefer and cold-storage infrastructure.

The investments are aimed at supporting higher vessel and cargo volumes, while further expansion is underway to increase the terminal’s annual capacity to 5 million TEUs.

SCT is also part of DP World’s logistics network in the region, connecting maritime trade through Jeddah Islamic Port with inland transportation, warehousing and distribution. This includes the development of the US$250 million, 415,000-square-metre Jeddah Logistics Park, which will add logistics and distribution capacity close to the port.