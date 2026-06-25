DP World has launched EcoRoute, a suite of supply chain solutions designed to help businesses optimise logistics performance while reducing emissions through network redesign, lower-carbon transport options, emissions visibility tools and sustainability partnerships.

The initiative comes as freight and logistics account for approximately 10% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, while regulators, investors and customers increasingly demand more sustainable and resilient supply chains. EcoRoute is built around four key pillars: supply chain network optimisation, lower-carbon logistics solutions, carbon insetting programmes and emissions measurement.

One of the programme's early examples comes from Africa, where DP World's centralised Logistics Control Tower solution helped a major retailer increase transported volumes by 45% while increasing fleet size by only 5%. The project improved vehicle utilisation to 88%, enhancing operational efficiency and supply chain resilience. The company said EcoRoute aims to help customers balance cost, speed and emissions while strengthening supply chain performance. Beyond network optimisation, EcoRoute includes lower-carbon transport solutions through modal shifts, alternative fuels, electric transport and lower-carbon warehousing facilities.

In India, DP World said it helped a customer reduce transport emissions by 78% on the Chennai–Kolkata corridor through a multimodal rail-to-coastal shipping solution. The company noted that the shift also improved reliability and reduced logistics costs. The programme also incorporates carbon insetting initiatives designed to help customers reduce Scope 3 emissions within their own supply chains. DP World said its carbon inset programmes at Southampton and London Gateway generated more than 9,400 tonnes of verified CO₂ insets across 257,000 TEU of cargo flows during 2025.

To support emissions transparency, EcoRoute includes a Carbon Emissions Calculator powered by EcoTransIT World and aligned with ISO 14083 standards. The tool provides end-to-end emissions visibility across transport modes and helps customers identify opportunities to reduce their carbon footprint. DP World said EcoRoute will also involve collaboration with customers and strategic partners to link lower-carbon supply chains with broader environmental and social initiatives.

Beat Simon, DP World Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics, said: "At DP World, we believe a well-connected supply chain is a more sustainable one. EcoRoute helps customers reduce emissions while improving efficiency and resilience by combining connectivity, data and operational expertise across our global network."

Ayla Bajwa, DP World Group Senior Vice President – Sustainability, added, "EcoRoute is about turning ambition into action. It gives our customers the tools, insights and partnerships needed to reduce emissions across complex supply chains, while also delivering broader environmental and social impact." She added: "By connecting sustainability with real operational change, we are helping businesses build supply chains that are fit for the future."

According to DP World, the initiative reflects growing demand from shippers for solutions that can simultaneously address environmental targets, operational efficiency and supply chain resilience in an increasingly complex global trade environment.