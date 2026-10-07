DP World and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have signed a term sheet outlining the framework for a proposed automotive logistics and processing facility at Jebel Ali Port in the UAE. The signing took place in the presence of Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, DP World GCC; Anand Jayaraman, Managing Executive Officer, South Asia and the Middle East Region, Mitsui O.S.K Lines.

The proposed facility would bring vehicle storage, pre-delivery inspection and other value-added services together at a single port-side location. The development is expected to expand vehicle storage capacity and support trade flows between automotive manufacturing centres in Asia and growing markets across the Middle East and Africa.

The planned facility would also support the long-term growth of automotive trade through Jebel Ali Port, which handled nearly 1.1 million vehicles in 2025. The term sheet marks the next step in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, with discussions expected to continue on the proposed development.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is a Japan-based shipping and infrastructure group headquartered in Tokyo. As of March 31, 2026, the MOL Group operated a fleet of 930 vessels and had 11,567 employees.