DP World has published a Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure (SDID), making it the first company globally to adopt and disclose its development impact in countries of focus in accordance with the recently released impact disclosure guidance from the Impact Disclosure Taskforce.

“DP World invites industry participants and practitioners to share their feedback during a four-month public consultation period, from 18 April to 1 September, to shape and refine the guidance,” reads the release.

The disclosure serves as a framework for private sector companies and sovereigns, to demonstrate how they drive transformation through large-scale infrastructure development into emerging markets and developing economies.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO said: "This disclosure not only demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development but also sets a path for industry-wide accountability. It's a call to action, to catalyse positive change and drive sustainable infrastructure development on a global scale.”

The SDID, which was developed in line with recent disclosure guidance from the Impact Disclosure Taskforce – led by JP Morgan Development Finance Institution and Natixis - uses impact measurement and monitoring to assess the impact of investments in advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and closing existing development gaps. It fosters transparency and accountability and genuine commitment to sustainable development, while empowering global capital markets to make informed financing decisions based on reliable, publicly disclosed information.

By leveraging existing best practices and resources, a five-step process has been defined to measure and disclose the impacts of business strategies or national development plans.

The SDID is characterised by being entity-level, impact-oriented, forward-looking and context- specific.

DP World and the Taskforce welcome feedback on the SDID and invite the industry to contribute their insights to further enhance the effectiveness of the guidance. Experts and relevant stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback by visiting www.orrick.com/IDTfeedback by September 1st, 2024.

Arsalan Mahtafar, Co-Chair of the Impact Disclosure Taskforce and Head of J.P. Morgan’s Development Finance Institution: “By publishing its Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure, DP World demonstrates that it intends to manage its business to achieve both financial returns and development impact. I commend DP World for its commitment to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in places where it’s needed most to meet our global goals.”

Cedric Merle, Co-Chair of the Impact Disclosure Taskforce and Head of the Center of Expertise and Innovation within Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking’s Green and Sustainable Hub: “Natixis is pleased to have worked with DP World and JP Morgan in the first Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure. Testing the Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure Guidance will be instrumental to ensure it is delivering the information needed to meet specific SDG-related needs and expectations of investors and lenders. We hope that others will follow DP World’s example in disclosing not only their commitments, but action to foster sustainable development in emerging markets”