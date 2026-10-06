In a major development for African maritime logistics, global supply chain solutions provider DP World has officially been granted a 10-year extension on its concession to operate the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Luanda in Angola. This strategic agreement effectively extends the company's operational term at the critical Angolan gateway through to the year 2051. Coinciding with this milestone extension, DP World has unveiled an ambitious plan to inject an additional $90 Mn investment over the next two years, aiming to profoundly expand and enhance the terminal’s infrastructure, equipment, and overall operational capabilities.

The strategic Port of Luanda has seen substantial transformation since DP World commenced its operations there in 2021. Demonstrating a firm commitment to the region's trade potential, the company has already invested over $260 Mn in upgrading and modernizing the terminal's facilities. This sustained capital injection has yielded remarkable operational results over the past five years. The total number of twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled at the multipurpose terminal has nearly doubled, surging from an initial 177,000 TEUs to over 350,000 TEUs. This rapid throughput growth has been actively supported by the addition of 28,000 square metres of yard area. Furthermore, to keep pace with escalating demand, DP World expanded its equipment fleet this year by acquiring two additional Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) and an extra empty handler, bringing the terminal’s total MHC count to eight. The facility also expanded its reefer plugs from 630 to 700 to accommodate more temperature-controlled cargo.

Announced during the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Port of Luanda, the upcoming $90 Mn expansion phase promises to completely reshape the terminal's capacity. The new development will physically expand the terminal by extending the existing quay by 222 metres, increasing the total wharf length to 830 metres. Additionally, the operating area will be expanded by 10 hectares, pushing the total concession area from 27 hectares to 37 hectares. Most notably, these infrastructure upgrades will exponentially increase the terminal’s design capacity from 500,000 TEUs to a staggering 1.2 Mn TEUs.

Mohammed Ajookee, CEO & MD, DP World Africa, H.E. Dr Adilson Gabriel Alves Catala, Angola Secretary of State for the Civil Aviation, Maritime and Port Sectors, and Paco Pinzon, CEO, DP World Luanda

This major expansion is heavily focused on improving vessel turnaround times and attracting larger shipping classes. The acquisition of three state-of-the-art Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and 12 semi-automated rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes will be central to this operational upgrade. Once fully implemented, these advancements are expected to slash vessel turnaround times by up to 50%. Crucially, the terminal will gain the capability to simultaneously accommodate and handle two massive Post-Panamax vessels. This enhanced capability positions Luanda not just as Angola's primary port, but as a premier container gateway for Central Africa and a vital trade hub for the broader sub-Saharan Africa region.

Mohammed Akoojee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Africa, DP World, said: “The expansion of DP World Luanda is an important milestone both for Angola and for the wider region. The ability to handle larger vessels will support new shipping services and strengthen the terminal’s potential as a gateway for West and Central Africa. Our investment will improve the efficiency and sustainability of trade flows, giving customers greater reliability, shorter turnaround times and improved access to global markets, and reinforcing Angola’s prominent role within our regional and global logistics network.”

Beyond purely operational metrics, this extended concession and simultaneous expansion are poised to deliver substantial macroeconomic benefits to Angola. The modernized logistics ecosystem will actively support local employment and drive industrialization, ultimately improving export competitiveness and helping attract the foreign direct investment needed to develop sustainable regional trade flows.

Paco Pinzon, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Luanda, said: “Having our concession extended to 2051 demonstrates our long-term commitment to Angola and its future as a leading regional trade gateway. Our continued investments will create a more efficient and competitive experience for our customers, while supporting Angola’s ambitions to strengthen trade connectivity, diversify the economy and become a continental logistics hub. The expansion will benefit the entire logistics ecosystem, and we will continue to create opportunities, strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Angola.”

This milestone cements DP World's extensive footprint across the African continent, where the logistics giant currently operates in over 50 countries, employing 34,000 people and managing ports and terminals in 10 different locations.