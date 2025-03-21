DP World has selected Mota-Engil, an experienced construction company, to lead the development of the Banana Port that will strengthen the position of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a key trade hub.

"This partnership marks a major milestone in the realisation of the Banana Port project, which is set to transform the country’s trade landscape by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, reducing cost for businesses, and reinforcing the DRC’s economic independence," says an official release from DP World.

The Banana Port, located in Kongo Central province along the Atlantic coast, will be developed in phases with the first phase designed to accommodate the world’s largest vessels and featuring a 600-meter quay, handling capacity of 450,000 TEUs per year and 30 hectares of storage area, the release added.

"The second phase will extend the quay wall by over two kilometers. The port is a DP World investment with the participation of British International Investment (BII), the U.K. 's development finance institution and impact investor."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World says: “The Banana Port is a transformative project that will reshape the trade and logistics landscape of the Democratic Republic of Congo. By partnering with Mota-Engil, we are ensuring that this world-class infrastructure is built to the highest standards, fostering economic growth and creating new opportunities for the Congolese people. DP World remains committed to delivering a world-class port that empowers the people of the DRC. This project will transform trade, create jobs, and strengthen the country's economy for generations to come."