DP World has signed a 30-year concession agreement with Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports to develop and operate the Port of Tartus. The deal, announced on 13 July in Damascus, includes an investment of $800 million to modernise the port’s infrastructure and support Syria’s efforts to revive its trade sector.

The agreement was signed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, and Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, Chairman of the Syrian ports authority, in the presence of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Structured under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, the project will involve upgrading cargo terminals, deploying advanced cargo-handling equipment, and introducing digital systems to improve efficiency. Once completed, the facility will be capable of handling general cargo, containers, breakbulk, and roll-on/roll-off traffic.

Located on the Mediterranean coast, Tartus is Syria’s second-largest port and a key maritime link to trade routes connecting Europe, the Levant, and North Africa. The redevelopment is expected to expand Syria’s trade potential as it seeks reintegration into regional supply chains following years of conflict and underinvestment.

“This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to enabling global trade and creating resilient supply chains,” said Sulayem. “We see strong potential in Tartus to serve as a vital trade gateway and look forward to strengthening regional connectivity and economic opportunity through this investment.”

Badawi stated, “This agreement marks an important step forward for the Port of Tartus and Syria's maritime sector. Partnering with DP World will allow us to modernise and strengthen the efficiency of our trade infrastructure as we continue to rebuild key trade lanes, support the national economy and provide more opportunities for the Syrian people. The agreement reflects our shared vision to transform Tartus into a strategic gateway linking Syria with regional and international markets and it will pave the way for sustainable growth for years to come.”

DP World will also explore the development of free zones, inland logistics hubs, and regional transit corridors in partnership with Syrian stakeholders. These projects are expected to support wider economic diversification and trade facilitation goals.

With operations in over 75 countries, DP World currently handles around 9.2% of global container traffic. The Tartus agreement adds to its growing portfolio in the Middle East and North Africa region.