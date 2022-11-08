Vessel operating cost inflation has accelerated in 2022 on price pressures despite decline of Covid-19 related costs, according to the latest Ship Operating Costs Annual Review and Forecast 2022/23 report published by global shipping consultancy Drewry. "Drewry estimates that average daily operating costs across the 47 different ship types and sizes covered in the report rose for the fifth consecutive year to reach $7,474 in 2022, a rise of 2.2 percent. This compares with a much smaller 1.3 percent increase last year and a pre-pandemic trend of flatlining or declining costs. While broader pricing pressures remain, vessel opex inflation is forecast to moderate over the medium term."





A high proportion of the 2022 opex increase was driven by lubricating oil costs, which increased 15 percent due to limited refinery supply and high oil prices. Costs also increased for marine insurance cover which rose 8 percent on average, following a 7 percent rise in 2021, driven by a hardening insurance market and higher vessel values in some sectors which pushed up H&M premiums, the report said.

