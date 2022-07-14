As many as 6 mteu of surplus containers now exist in the global equipment pool, according to Drewry's Container Census & Leasing Annual Review & Forecast 2022/23.

"While large by historic standards, Drewry considers this surplus to be manageable for the industry," says the report.

The global pool of shipping containers increased 13 percent to almost 50 mteu in 2021, which was three times prior growth trend. "This reflected lessors and ocean carriers ordering a record number of containers while retiring fewer ageing units as congestion across global supply chains meant containers were an estimated 15-20 percent less productive than in pre-Covid-19 times."

Drewry estimates that each container averaged 18.1 lifts in 2021 compared with 19.2 in 2020 and between 19.5 and 20.6 in the 2010s. The number of containers per slot of vessel capacity increased by 8 percent in 2020 when the pandemic started and remained at this level throughout 2021."