Following a contraction in output of newbuild 20ft shipping containers in 2021, ordering has recovered strongly this year, according to the latest update from Drewry Shipping Consultants. "Contrary to popular opinion, Drewry expects its share of the global container equipment fleet to remain above 25 percent for the foreseeable future." Although the standard 20ft dry freight container has seen its share of the global equipment pool decline over the past decade, Drewry believes its role in the fleet is secure.





"indeed, this year has seen production of the unit increase significantly with orders, particularly from ocean carriers. This will come as some relief to many beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) concerned at the limited availability of 20ft boxes over the past two years, which has led some to wonder if the equipment type might be on the way out."

