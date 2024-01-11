Drewry’s World Container Index increased 15 percent to $3,072 per 40ft container this week.

The index has increased by 44 percent when compared with the same week last year, and is the highest since October 2022 and is 116 percent more than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420, according to the latest update.

"The average composite index for the year-to-date is $2,871 per 40ft container, which is $196 lower than the 10-year average rate of $2,675 (which was inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period)."

Freight rates on Shanghai to Genoa increased by 25 percent to $5,213 per FEU, the update added. "Rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam rose by 23 percent to $4,406 per 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Rotterdam to Shanghai elevated by 19 percent to $652 per 40ft container. Similarly, rates on Shanghai to New York increased by eight percent to $4,170 per FEU.