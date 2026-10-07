CMA CGM and DSV have signed an agreement under which DSV will use CMA CGM’s ACT+ low-carbon shipping solution to target a reduction of 12,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over two years.

The emissions reduction will be achieved through the use of low-carbon fuels, including second-generation used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME)-based biofuels. CMA CGM said its ACT+ solution can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 83% compared with conventional shipping fuel through the use of low-carbon fuels.

The agreement strengthens the existing partnership between CMA CGM and DSV and supports DSV’s commitment to reaching net-zero emissions across its own operations and value chain by 2050.

CMA CGM developed ACT+ as a range of low-carbon transport solutions to help customers reduce their CO2 emissions. The company said the solution uses low-carbon fuels, including second-generation UCOME-based biofuels and BioLNG.

CMA CGM has been working on the decarbonisation of maritime transport since its decision in 2017 to invest in LNG propulsion for ultra-large container vessels. This led to the delivery of the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé in 2020, the world’s first 23,000-TEU LNG-powered container ship.

In 2026, CMA CGM introduced the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, the largest containership currently operating under the French flag and the first of 10 new-generation 24,212-TEU LNG-powered vessels.

By 2031, CMA CGM expects to operate around 200 dual-fuel LNG and methanol-powered vessels capable of using low-carbon energy sources. The company said these initiatives form part of its strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through improved energy efficiency, greater use of low-carbon energy and collaboration with customers, suppliers and industry stakeholders.

Michael Hollstein, SVP Global Ocean Product at DSV, said reducing emissions across global supply chains requires collaboration and scalable solutions. He added that the partnership with CMA CGM and the ACT+ solution would expand access to lower-carbon shipping options for DSV’s customers.

Amandine Paulet, Vice President and Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at CMA CGM, said the partnership showed how collaboration could support more sustainable logistics while providing solutions for customers.