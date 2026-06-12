The Drewry World Container Index (WCI), a key benchmark used by procurement teams, climbed 3% to $3,549 per 40ft container, supported by rising freight rates on the Transpacific and Asia–Europe trade lanes, after a week's assessment from 5 June to 11 June. According to Drewry, feedback from multiple sources indicates that this year's peak shipping season has started earlier than usual, driving stronger demand and pushing container rates higher.

Spot rates on the Transpacific trade route continued to strengthen from 5 to 11 June, with Shanghai–New York rates rising 7% to $5,870 per 40ft container and Shanghai–Los Angeles increasing 3% to $4,683 per 40ft container.

Drewry's Container Capacity Insight reported only three blank sailings scheduled for next week, pointing to relatively stable vessel capacity. Demand remains robust as shippers accelerate bookings ahead of possible US tariff changes expected in July, while additional cargo volumes linked to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are also supporting the market.

Meanwhile, Maersk has announced a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) of $1,000 per 20ft container and $2,000 per 40ft container, effective 17 June. With the peak shipping season now in full swing and seasonal demand continuing to build, Drewry expects freight rates to rise further in the weeks ahead.

Spot rates on the Asia–Europe trade route moved higher this week as early peak season demand continued to strengthen the market. Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam increased 5% to $3,768 per 40ft container, while rates from Shanghai to Genoa edged up 1% to $5,139 per 40ft container.

Cargo demand is being brought forward into June ahead of the anticipated 1 July bunker fuel adjustment, helping to support stronger shipment volumes. The early start to the peak season has also encouraged carriers to introduce additional Freight All Kinds (FAK) rate hikes and Peak Season Surcharges (PSS).

MSC has announced new FAK rates, effective 15 June, of $6,000 per 40ft container for the Asia–North Europe trade and $6,500 per 40ft container for the Asia–West Mediterranean route. Meanwhile, CMA CGM and ONE have introduced PSS increases ranging from $500 to $600 per 20ft container, also effective 15 June. With seasonal demand continuing to build, Drewry expects freight rates to climb further in the coming weeks.

East–West container freight markets are gaining momentum as this year's peak shipping season begins earlier than usual. Ongoing Red Sea diversions are lengthening transit times, prompting importers to bring forward orders to ensure cargo arrives before the traditional peak season.

Retailers are also restocking inventories ahead of major mid-year shopping events, including Amazon Prime Day and TikTok's promotional campaigns in June and July, adding to cargo demand.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to shape market conditions. Rising bunker fuel prices and fuel surcharges are placing additional upward pressure on freight rates, while higher transportation costs are also driving up raw material prices. This trend is reflected in China's PMI Prices of Purchased Materials Index, which has remained elevated since the conflict began and currently stands at 60.5 points.