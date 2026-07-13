Egypt’s East Port Said harbour has received the GENCO LION bulk carrier carrying 173,000 tonnes of iron ore from Mauritania, according to the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

The vessel arrived from the Port of Nouadhibou and berthed at the Sky Ports multipurpose terminal to unload its cargo, the SCZone said in a statement on Sunday, 12 July 2026.

The GENCO LION is a Capesize bulk carrier measuring about 292 metres in length and 45 metres in width, with a draught of 17.7 metres. The SCZone said the vessel’s arrival highlights East Port Said harbour’s capacity to accommodate new-generation dry bulk vessels through its deep-water berths and modern infrastructure.

The arrival also marks another operational milestone for the Sky Ports multipurpose terminal in 2026. The terminal previously handled the MATHILE OLDENDORFF, which is 300 metres long, and the MV PAROSHIP, which measures 292 metres in length.