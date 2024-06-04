BlueBox Systems has teamed up with Easyfresh Netherlands for its BlueBoxOcean platform.

BlueBoxOcean allows the cold chain logistics provider to track its perishable shipments with just a few clicks, says an official release from BlueBox. “The platform also provides an overview of all key container details including the total number of containers sorted by type, country of origin, country of destination, carrier and monthly cargo volume. With this information, the container management processes can be organised even more effectively.”

Teun Messemaker, Global Manager, Seafreight, Easyfresh Netherlands says: “When transporting our temperature-sensitive shipments, complete monitoring and transparency are essential. By using BlueBox Systems' data, we can now offer our customers even better visibility of their shipments and intervene more quickly in the event of short-term problems to ensure smooth transport. Verifiable temperature management throughout the supply chain is critical to ensure the quality of perishable goods. For this reason, we intend to integrate BlueBox Systems' temperature data tracking into our user interface in the near future.”

Martin Schulze, CEO, BlueBox Systems adds: “This cooperation with Easyfresh Netherlands underlines the growing demand for transparency in refrigerated transport in ocean freight logistics. In this area, too, companies want to plan their routes in the best possible way, save resources and be able to react as quickly as possible to events during transport - and the data we provide makes this possible. At the same time, it spurs us on to further improve our BlueBoxOcean platform and offer our customers innovative solutions that meet their needs.”

Easyfresh plans to integrate the BlueBox Systems solution at other locations such as Ireland, Chile, and Spain, the release added.