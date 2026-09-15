Conakry Terminal has appointed Edouard Leno as its new Managing Director, as the Guinean port operator enters a new phase focused on growth, operational performance and transformation.

Leno brings international experience across finance, logistics and management, including previous roles with AGL in Nigeria, Congo and Senegal.

In his new role, Leno will focus on improving service quality, strengthening the competitiveness of Guinea’s logistics chain and positioning Conakry Terminal as a more efficient and strategic port platform for Guinea and the wider West African region.

The terminal is also targeting the milestone of handling one million containers, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Guinea’s economic development and strengthening the country’s position as a regional logistics hub.

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