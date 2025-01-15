eeSea announced the launch of TrueTransit, a port-to-port options and reliability solution designed to empower shippers with unparalleled visibility into real vessel transit performance.

TrueTransit is primarily envisaged for three use cases, says an official release:

*During contract negotiations, beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) and logistics service providers (LSPs) are interested in benchmarking carriers' historical reliability performance, down to a port pair level. Combined with the mapping of the carriers' current and future networks, it offers additional dimensions to the carrier selection.

*When a purchase order has been issued, the origin shipper wants to pick the best carrier and vessel within, say, a two-week window, factoring in delays, omissions and blank sailings; and

*Once the booking is on the water, the importer can manage downstream consequences of delays or omissions with earlier and more accurate estimated time of arrivals (ETAs).

Ocean carriers can also benchmark their own performance per trade lane or port pair on operated or partner vessels, the release added.

Simon Sundboell, CEO and Founder, eeSea, says: "Increased volatility and uncertainty have underscored the need for greater transparency and reliable data. And not just averages, but granular and consolidated data down to port pair and vessel level. TrueTransit offers unbiased insights to shippers and logistics professionals, and we hope to help them to make better decisions based on facts, not assumptions."

By inputting an origin and destination (ports, countries, or regions), users get a comprehensive list of container vessel services operating that route, including:

*Departure and arrival times of individual vessels, services or carriers;

*Proforma (marketed) transit times vs actual delivered transit times;

*Average delays for load port departures and discharge port arrivals; and

*Cancellation rates - blank sailings and omissions.

Unlike traditional tools, TrueTransit provides an objective and data-driven ETA that reflects the actual situation as well as historic performance, rather than relying solely on carriers' published schedules, the release added.