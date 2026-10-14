Egypt and Tanzania are preparing to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation through a proposed multipurpose terminal at Dar es Salaam Port, a new maritime shipping route and logistics zones in both countries. The projects are part of a planned strategic partnership aimed at improving trade connectivity between Egypt, East Africa and landlocked countries in Central Africa.

Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir and Tanzanian Transport Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa discussed the proposed initiatives during a visit to Alexandria Port on 5 October 2026. The cooperation is expected to be formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with technical committees set to work on implementing the planned projects.

Egyptian-Tanzanian Consortium to Develop Port Terminal

A key component of the proposed agreement is the establishment of a multipurpose terminal at Dar es Salaam Port through an Egyptian-Tanzanian international consortium. The facility is expected to support cargo handling and strengthen the port's role as a regional logistics gateway.

Dar es Salaam Port is a major maritime hub in East Africa, serving approximately 90% of Tanzania's domestic market and providing access to six landlocked countries: Malawi, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda.

The proposed terminal is part of Egypt's wider strategy to expand its transport-sector cooperation across Africa, boost Egyptian exports and establish logistics hubs in key markets.

Shipping Route and Logistics Zones Planned

The proposed MoU also includes a shipping route connecting Egypt's Red Sea ports of Sokhna and Safaga with Dar es Salaam. In addition, the two countries plan to establish an Egyptian logistics zone in Tanzania and a Tanzanian logistics zone in Egypt.

Cooperation with Tanzania's railway company is also planned to connect the proposed logistics facilities to the national railway network. The integration of maritime, road and rail transport is intended to facilitate cargo movement and improve access to regional markets.

According to El-Wazir, the initiative builds on an earlier infrastructure cooperation agreement signed between the two countries during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to Tanzania.

The broader plan envisages a multimodal Cairo–Dar es Salaam logistics corridor linking Egypt's Red Sea ports with Dar es Salaam by sea, followed by electric rail connections towards landlocked countries in Central Africa.

Egypt has also expressed its readiness to provide infrastructure expertise and support the implementation of projects in Tanzania.

Egypt Expands Maritime and Logistics Ambitions

The cooperation with Tanzania forms part of Egypt's broader plan to develop its maritime transport and logistics sector and strengthen its position as a regional hub for transit trade.

Alexandria Port Authority handled more than 82 million tonnes of cargo and received 7,026 vessels during fiscal year 2025–26, according to figures shared during the visit. Egypt is also developing integrated international logistics corridors to connect ports with industrial centres and inland transport networks.

The country's maritime development plan includes five new ports, expansion of port areas to 100 million sq m, additional berths and breakwaters, and an increase in the Egyptian commercial fleet to 40 vessels by 2030.

If implemented, the proposed Egypt–Tanzania projects would strengthen maritime links between North and East Africa while creating additional options for shipping, cargo handling, rail connectivity and regional distribution.