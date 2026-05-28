The Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, in coordination with Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population, has dispatched a shipment of medicines and medical supplies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to support efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak and strengthen healthcare response systems in the affected regions.

The move reflects Egypt’s continued commitment to standing by African nations during times of crisis and emergency.

The initiative also reinforces Egypt’s belief that health security is a collective responsibility, and that cooperation among African countries serves as the first line of defense against cross-border health threats.

The agency further emphasised its ongoing role in supporting partner nations through humanitarian and development initiatives that embody Egypt’s long-standing approach of solidarity, partnership, and coordinated action to build a stronger, more crisis-resilient Africa.